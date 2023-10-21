FORT KENT – The University of Maine at Fort Kent will host its annual fall open house for prospective college-bound students on Friday, November 3 to give everyone a chance to experience campus life.

Registration and a Student Fair will be held from 8:15 to 9 a.m. at the University’s award-winning Enrollment and Advancement Center. A light breakfast and refreshments will be served. This is a great opportunity to learn more about the student services that UMFK has to offer. Representatives from various offices will be available to answer questions on topics ranging from residential life, career planning and placement, to financial aid.

At 9 a.m. in the Nadeau Hall conference room, the morning session will begin with an opening welcome and remarks from UMFK’s Admissions staff, followed by a panel presentation by current students who will talk about UMFK’s campus life.

Prospective students will learn more about the academic programs held at various classrooms on campus from 10 to 10:45 a.m. The talented faculty, who foster academic excellence in the learning environment, will show students and families how learning comes alive at UMFK. There also will be an opportunity for participants to ask questions that can assist them in their educational goals.

Sodexo will serve lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Nowland Hall, the newly renovated dining hall. UMFK student Admissions Ambassadors will lead campus tours during this time to see the campus and meet with staff.

People can register online at https://www.umfk.edu/admissions/open-house/.

Please R.S.V.P. by Tuesday, October 31. For more information on the open house, please contact UMFK’s Admissions office at 207-834-7600 or send an email to umfklife@maine.edu.