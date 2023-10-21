Maine Savings Federal Credit Union is proud to announce the appointment of Adam Kavanagh as its new chief information officer. Kavanagh brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role, having worked in the credit union industry for over 10 years.

Kavanagh is a highly respected leader in the industry, having held various positions in the past, including SVP/chief operating officer, VP of operations, and AVP of risk management. He has a proven track record of success in developing and implementing innovative solutions to complex problems.

“I am excited to join a progressive organization like Maine Savings and help the company continue to grow and succeed,” said Kavanagh. “I look forward to working with the team to develop and implement strategies to help the company achieve its goals.”

Kavanagh has a deep understanding of banking, the credit union movement, and technology. He has a passion for helping credit unions and their members succeed, “Like Maine Savings, I believe credit unions exist to serve their members and communities, and I’m happy to be a part of a credit union with such a strong culture.”

Kavanagh is a graduate of Crandall University and holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational management. He is also an active member of the Maine Credit Union League’s Compliance Council.

Maine Savings is thrilled to welcome Kavanagh to the team and looks forward to his positive impact on the company. His expansive knowledge, breadth of experience, collaborative style, and innovative outlook will further empower Maine Savings to move forward confidently into the future.