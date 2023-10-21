Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

Tuesday afternoon my husband and I had a gathering of several neighbors. We are homeowners who get together from time to time to eat good food, discuss local/city issues and socialize.

After dinner I noticed that my neighbor sitting next to me stopped talking and appeared to be unresponsive. None of us could wake her up.

I quickly called 911. The dispatch instructed us what to do until medical staff arrived (chest compressions). On the third one, my friend let out an “ow” and she was suddenly conscious.

Bangor firefighters arrived in just a few minutes, attended to her, and transported her to the hospital. She is currently stable. It was a very scary time; we are all grateful for the excellent teamwork by first responders in caring for our dear friend and saving her life.

In July, in a 5-4 vote, the Bangor City Council voted no to the Bangor firefighters request for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. I think funding first responders should be our top priority over funding any other organization. I believe most Bangor residents agree with me.

It’s been reported there is still $4-plus million left of ARPA funds. City of Bangor — do the right thing!

Roxanne J. Munksgaard

Bangor