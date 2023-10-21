Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

My wife and I are new residents of Maine, having moved here a year ago from our lifelong home in Nebraska to join our family.

Nebraska is the only state in the U.S. served by a publicly owned power system. We have closely followed the claims surrounding Question 3. Having heard the arguments against the proposal from its well-funded opponents, I think it is important to hear what a real customer experiences from public power.

Nebraskans enjoy some of the lowest electric rates in the nation, given in part that the citizens are the shareholders. Operational profits are reinvested into grid improvements, power generation (including an ever-expanding number of green energy projects), good salaries for its employees, or passed along to the ratepayers in the form of low rates.

Our experiences with public power were consistently positive. Customer service was excellent and responsive. Nebraska is no stranger to extreme weather and power is quickly restored after severe storms, even if it meant rebuilding (in less than 72 hours) four miles of power lines serving our house that were completely destroyed by straight line winds. Farmers and businesses could count on public power to satisfy their many needs for consistent and reliable electricity.

My message to Mainers is this: public power works in Nebraska and will in Maine. I think it will ultimately result in lower costs, greater public accountability, and better service. I will vote yes on Question 3 and hope that you will too.

Mike Mullally

Veazie