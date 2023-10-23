BANGOR — Bangor Parks and Recreation will be hosting a free Touch a Truck and Treat event on Thursday, Oct. 26. The event is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Center: Parking Lot A (directly behind the arena).

Over a dozen local companies will have vehicles in the event, each decorated for Halloween and with plenty of candy!

Come dressed up in your costume and take pictures, share laughs and play some games! Open to all ages!

For more information or if you have a vehicle you would like to have in this event, please contact Zach Napsey at zach.napsey@bangormaine.gov or 207-992-4490.