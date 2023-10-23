EASTPORT — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer a free, six-session nutrition education program to parents, guardians and young adults ages 19-25 starting Nov. 7 at the Labor of Love Food Pantry, 137 County Road.

The workshop, Cooking Matters, will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesdays through Dec. 12, and focus on learning healthy, budget-friendly cooking tips and preparing healthy recipes as a group. The program will cover several topics, including meal planning, smart shopping, food safety and cooking techniques that maximize nutrition while minimizing costs.

Cooking Matters is a collaborative effort between UMaine Extension and various community partners, like the Labor of Love Food Pantry, who share a common goal of promoting healthy eating habits and enhancing food preparation skills.

Participants will have the opportunity to engage in hands-on cooking activities, where they will learn how to prepare delicious and nutritious recipes using affordable ingredients. The program will also provide free cooking tools and food to participants.

The Cooking Matters session will be led by trained nutrition educators who will guide participants through interactive lessons and cooking demonstrations. The program is designed to foster a supportive and inclusive environment, encouraging participants to share experiences and learn from one another.

Space is limited to ten participants. Registration is required.

Visit the program webpage for more information. To register or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Vanessa Young, vanessa.young@maine.edu or 207-255-3345.