Dajuan Eubanks is a vice president with the Boston Celtics and the president of the Maine Celtics

BANGOR — A sports business executive with ties to the NBA and sports entertainment will be speaking to students, faculty, staff and the greater Bangor community on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at Husson University.

In addition to being a vice president with the Boston Celtics, Dajuan Eubanks is president of the Maine Celtics, the NBA G League Team affiliated with and owned by the Boston franchise, and a former Harlem Globetrotters player. His career has taken him from sports entertainment to marketing to executive-level positions.

Eubanks has been with the Maine Celtics since the team’s inception in 2009, when he was hired as vice president of corporate partnerships and was later promoted to executive vice president. In 2014, he became team president, and helped lead the team’s acquisition by the Celtics in 2019. Eubanks was named NBA G League Executive of the Year for the 2019-20 season.

Prior to his work with the Maine Celtics, Eubanks spent more than 13 years working in the experiential marketing industry where he worked on project management, client services, business development and sales with a variety of Fortune 100 clients across the country.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dajuan Eubanks and learn from his career pathway from athlete to executive. His experience with the Maine Celtics, the Boston Celtics, the Harlem Globetrotters and in experiential marketing will show students a variety of pathways in business-related careers that center around interests and passions,” said Husson University College of Business Dean Marie Hansen.

In addition to his work experience, Eubanks is on the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Maine, Portland Regional Chamber, Androscoggin Bank, Maine State Community Chamber and USM Foundation. He’s also a co-founder of Blue Wave Basketball — a youth basketball development program established in Portland in 2011.

A graduate of Rice University with a B.A. in business management, he grew up in Alabama and Texas, and has lived in Portland with his daughters since 2005.

This is the second installment of the Distinguished Business Speaker Series for the 2023-24 academic year, sponsored by MMG Insurance Company. The talk will take place at The Gracie Theatre on Husson University’s campus on Oct. 25 from noon to 1 p.m. Registration is required for this free event open to the public: https://fundraise.givesmart.com/form/NNFqHg?vid=10addy.

The Husson University’s Distinguished Business Speaker Series organized by the College of Business is intended to educate students, alumni and community members on the challenges facing businesses and related professions. Launched in September of 2021, this series features dynamic speakers from a variety of disciplines ranging from banking, manufacturing, government and security, to agriculture, management, marketing, sports and more.

The series is sponsored by MMG Insurance Company, a regional property and casualty insurance company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Pennsylvania, and Virginia with headquarters in Presque Isle. With roots dating back to 1897, MMG has earned consistent regional and national recognition for superior service, ease of doing business, and as a best place to work. Today, the company writes in excess of $250 million in premiums in partnership with more than 220 Independent Agencies across more than 580 locations.

For 125 years, Husson University has shown its adaptability and strength in delivering educational programs that prepare future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees. With a commitment to delivering affordable classroom, online and experiential learning opportunities, Husson University has come to represent a superior value in higher education. The hallmarks of a Husson education include advanced knowledge delivered through quality educational programs in business, technology, health and education, pharmacy studies, science and humanities as well as communication. For more information about educational opportunities that can lead to personal and professional success, visit Husson.edu.