Much nicer and drier weather returns to Maine this week. After a chillier start to the work week, a big warmup looks to take hold by mid-week. Widespread 70s look likely late in the week.

Monday will be a nice day, especially when compared with the rainy weekend. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 50s, with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

After a chilly, if not frosty start in the low to mid-30s, Tuesday will be even sunnier. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs again in the mid- to upper 50s.

A big warmup then arrives by mid-week. Wednesday will be much warmer with highs in the upper 60s or low 70s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday and a slight chance for a shower.

Sunny skies return on Thursday, and warm temperatures stick around. Widespread low 70s are in store for Thursday afternoon.

Friday will also be quite warm. Highs will be in the low 70s again with a good amount of sun.

Saturday looks to be the last day of unseasonable warmth, and it will also likely be the warmest day we see this week. Highs will climb into the low or even mid-70s Saturday afternoon.

A cold front brings the warmth to an end by Sunday. Highs will drop back into the 50s with shower chances returning.

Some uncertainty exists about the timing of this front next weekend. Should the timing slow down, Sunday may end up quite warm. This will be something to watch heading through the week.