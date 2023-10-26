SOUTH PORTLAND — In response to the recent shooting in Lewiston, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and its behavioral health partner, Carelon Behavioral Health, are offering all Mainers free access to crisis support, regardless of whether they are Anthem members.

Any Mainer needing assistance can speak to a behavioral health professional via phone by calling 1-800-580-6934. The crisis support line is confidential and available 24/7 at no cost.

“On behalf of our entire team at Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine, we are heartbroken by last night’s event in Lewiston and are committed to helping our community heal in the wake of this tragedy,” said Denise McDonough, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine. “We hope that by providing free crisis support to anyone in need, we can support our neighbors and our community during this difficult time.”

“Our crisis support line is here and ready to help since we know that mass violence and shootings affect people in many different ways,” said Dr. James Polo, chief medical officer for Carelon Behavioral Health. “It’s important to share your concerns and monitor your mental health during these extremely difficult circumstances. A phone call can often lessen anxiety, fear and channel our emotional response within times of crisis.”