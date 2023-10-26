BANGOR — In the wake of the tragic and senseless shootings in Lewiston Wednesday evening, Northern Light Acadia Hospital’s experienced team of counselors and psychiatrists have rallied to compile helpful resources to assist Mainers who are struggling to process such violence in our home state. For many, their sense of trust and safety has been shattered, while parents may be unsure how to speak to their children about such violence and help them feel safe in their schools, homes, and communities. The information can be found at northernlighthealth.org/communityresources.

Topics include Coping with Stress Following a Mass Shooting; Restoring a Sense of Safety in the Aftermath of a Mass Shooting: Tips for Parents and Professionals; Helping Children and Adolescents Following a Tragedy; Psychological First Aid: How You Can Support Well-Being in Disaster Victims; and more.

“It is important to remember that one of the best things any of us can do if feeling anxious or unsure how to move forward is to talk about it,” says Anthony Ng, MD DFAPA, medical director, Community Services at Northern Light Acadia Hospital, and a nationally renowned expert in disaster psychiatry. “Talk to a friend, reach out to family members, or call your own primary care physician. Together, we will pull through this terrible moment in Maine’s history and support one another when it is needed the most.”