ST. AGATHA, Maine – Dr. Levesque Elementary School second-grader Bella Martin was surprised with a statewide honor during a Thursday pep rally at the Wisdom Middle-High School gym. The award, presented by State Rep. Austin Theriault, was given to Martin for saving her brother’s life this past summer.

She was nominated for the legislative sentiment by Abbie and Ava Lerman, who have babysat Bella Martin and her two siblings, Kenneth and Hanna, in the past.

According to their letter, Bella Martin was playing with her eight-year-old brother Kenneth on the first day of summer. He was driving a dirt bike around the house and she was driving on a power wheel. Kenneth suddenly lost control of the bike. He crashed into a tree and fell into a nearby pond.

When Bella found her brother, he was face-down in the pond. And he wasn’t moving.

But instead of jumping in and trying to drag her brother out of the pond, Bella turned her power wheel around and let her parents know about the accident. This decision ended up saving her brother’s life.

Their parents, Neal and Denise, ran out of the house, pulled Kenneth out, and performed CPR. He was soon airlifted to Eastern Maine Medical Center and treated for a broken femur.

“Bella’s presence of mind in that moment played a vital role in ensuring Kenneth received the help he needed,” Abbie and Ava Lerman wrote in their letter. If she had chosen to jump into the pond herself, the outcome could have been much worse.”

Bella’s mother, Denise Martin, said it was a scary moment for the family.

“When [Bella] came up and said Kenneth was in the water, we were in panic mode,” she said.

She said each member of the family played a role in helping Kenneth. Denise pulled him out of the water. His father, Neal Martin, performed CPR. And Hanna, Bella’s older sister, called 911 while this was happening.

Denise said she was thankful that Kenneth was wearing a helmet, as the situation may have been worse.

“I’m just happy he’s still with me again,” she said of her son.

And with nearly the entire school in the gym on Thursday, Theriault, a Fort Kent native, surprised Bella with a sentiment written by the state government in her honor.

Theriault said he also remembered having a dirt bike when he was Kenneth’s age, and said Bella’s actions are a perfect example of the community spirit in towns like St. Agatha.

“My grandfather grew up down the street from here on a farm,” he said. “And it’s communities like that that are good examples of what it means to do the right thing. And we can all be examples to others, whether it’s helping a friend when they’re having issues, being respectful to others – even people you don’t know – and setting your mind to accomplish whatever goals you have in your life.”

He said that hearing about Bella’s heroism gave him optimism about the future.

The next generation has a lot to deal with these days,” he said. “And just to see the family, and the whole school, wanting to recognize them shows that we still care about other people and we still want to do the right thing.”

After receiving the legislative sentiment, Bella said she felt good about getting the award, and that she was completely surprised. She also was surprised to see her parents before the announcement.

“I feel happy today,” she said.

This story was amended to correct a reference to Kenneth wearing a helmet.