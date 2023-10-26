Don’t expect the opening day of deer firearms season on Saturday to be great.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 70s, which is good for the hunter’s comfort level, but bad for a successful hunt.

Deer have grown their winter coats at this point and likely will minimize how much they move around so they don’t get too hot, according to Maine wildlife biologist Nathan Bieber.

Usually temperatures at the end of October are much cooler, making it cold for a sitting hunter but ideal for animals already in winter coats.

The average temperature at the end of October is usually in the 40s and 50s during the day, according to the National Weather Service.

If hunters get their deer, they will have to move quickly to gut and cool the animal to minimize meat loss.

“The morning looks cold and deer will move around then, while evening may be too toasty. The deer have full coats at this point. But peak rut is in the next week or two so it may all come out in the wash,” Bieber said.