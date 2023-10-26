Maine is still reeling from the mass violence that unfolded Wednesday night in Lewiston.

It’s a fluid situation, and many questions remain unanswered.

As we await further details from state and local police, here’s what we know for certain at this hour.

Where and when did this happen?

The shootings started about 6:56 p.m. and happened at Just In Time Recreation bowling alley and Schemengees Bar & Grille.

How many were killed and hurt?

There have been conflicting reports on the death toll from the pair of shootings, ranging from 16 to 22. Dozens more have been wounded. Media outlets reported some victims were being flown by military helicopters to hospitals in neighboring states.

Whatever the final death toll, Wednesday’s attack is the deadliest in modern Maine history and among the worst mass shootings in U.S. history. It was the 36th mass shooting in the U.S. this year, according to the Associated Press.

Have police identified a suspect?

Police have identified 40-year-old Robert R. Card II of Bowdoin as a “person of interest” in these shootings. Maine Public Safety Commissioner Michael Sauschuck declined to call Card a suspect late Wednesday night.

A police bulletin circulating among law enforcement indicates that Card, a firearms instructor at a U.S. Army Reserve training facility in Maine, was committed to a mental health facility for two weeks over the summer. Card allegedly had reported hearing voices and threatened to shoot up a military training facility in Saco.

“Card is considered armed and dangerous. If seen people should not approach Card or make contact with him,” the Maine State Police said.

How is the search going?

The search is ongoing for Card, whose vehicle was found on Route 196 late Wednesday night. Route 196 connects Lewiston and Brunswick. Few other details are available at this time.

What has been the response?

Shelter-in-place orders have been issued for Lewiston, Lisbon and Bowdoin as police continue the search for Card.

Bureau of Motor Vehicles offices in Lewiston and Topsham have been closed because of the shootings, according to the Maine secretary of state’s office.

In Portland, all city buildings, excerpt for City Hall and 39 Forest Ave., are closed to the public, and the city’s schools have canceled classes. Police will be stationed outside open city buildings, a Portland spokesperson said.

Patrols have been increased around the Portland International Jetport, the airport’s assistant director said Thursday morning.

Other schools across the state, including the University of Maine in Orono and at Machias and Waynflete in Portland, have canceled classes in response to the shootings.

All Hannaford stores in Maine will be closed until 10 a.m., a representative for the supermarket chain said.

Maine political leaders at the local, state and national level expressed sadness and horror over the tragedy.

When will we learn more?

Police will hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. at Lewiston City Hall to update the media and public about the investigation into the shootings. Gov. Janet Mills will join law enforcement and deliver remarks, her office said Thursday morning.