Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline says the city’s shelter-in-place order will remain in place indefinitely as the manhunt for mass shooting suspect Robert Card continues.

Androscoggin County and Northern Sagadahoc County were under orders to shelter in place Thursday night as Card, suspected of killing 18 people and injuring 13 more in Lewiston Wednesday, remained at large.

Closures include public schools and daycares in Auburn and Lewiston, in addition to University of Maine locations in Saco, Lewiston, Augusta and Rumford.