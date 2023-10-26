Like you, we are horrified by the tragedy that is unfolding in Lewiston. Our focus today and our ongoing commitment is to accurately, quickly and sensitively report on the situation, answering questions and letting you know you’re not alone.

The opportunity for misinformation and rumor is high today. BDN’s local reporters who care about and know Maine communities are covering this story with diligence, compassion, and courage. Reporters and editors are looking for witnesses, knocking on doors, speaking with law enforcement officials, obtaining court records, reporting on press conferences, researching backgrounds and verifying facts.

We have taken the paywall down and reduced advertisements on the site for the next few days, to ensure our coverage of the shooting is accessible to all.

If you have news, tips, offers of help or personal stories, we encourage you to get in touch with us.

In addition to sending emails directly to news@bangordailynews.com or messaging us via our Facebook page, you can also use the survey below to share your questions, tips, and how you are caring for others in the light of this tragedy.

We want to hear from you. We are here to listen, and help you stay connected and informed.