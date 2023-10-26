Maine’s political leadership expressed sadness and horror over the pair of late Wednesday mass shootings in Lewiston.

As many as 20 people have died and dozens more wounded, and police continue searching for 40-year-old Robert R. Card II, whom they have identified as a person of interest.

Mayor Carl Sheline urged Lewiston residents to stay home and shelter in place.

“I am heartbroken for our city and our people. Lewiston is known for our strength and grit and we will need both in the days to come,” Sheline said.

U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, whose hometown is Lewiston, said Wednesday night that he is “horrified” by the situation unfolding there.

“Right now, all of us are looking to local law enforcement as they gain control of the situation and gather information. Our hearts break for those who are affected and we encourage everyone to follow the directions of the authorities as they conduct their work,” Golden said.

His 1st District counterpart, Chellie Pingree, said she is continuing to monitor the situation.

“The unfolding violence is shocking and I am holding the affected communities in my prayers,” Pingree said.

In a brief late-night statement, a spokesperson said Gov. Janet Mills has been briefed on the shootings, and she urges all people in the area to follow the direction of state and local police.

U.S. Sen. Angus King said in a pair of statements that he is “deeply sad” for Lewiston and plans to return to Maine on the first available flight.

“President Biden just reached out to Senator King directly and offered any federal assistance he can provide to help the people of Maine. Senator King expressed his deep appreciation to the President for the outreach and support. Given the horrific nature of the events in Maine, Senator King will now be headed to Maine on one of the first flights available – he wants to be home to support Lewiston in any way he can,” a spokesperson said.

“As our state mourns this horrific mass shooting, we appreciate the support we’ve received from across the country, including the call I received from President Biden offering assistance,” U.S. Sen. Susan Collins said.