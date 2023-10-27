LEWISTON — Wishing to offer his prayers and support to the people of Lewiston-Auburn, Bishop Robert Deeley will join the priests of Prince of Peace Parish for evening prayer and Mass from the Rivier Adoration Chapel in Lewiston on Friday, Oct. 27. Due to the shelter-in-place order that remains in effect, people will not be able to attend the service or Mass in-person but are encouraged to participate online. Evening prayer will begin at 5 p.m. with Mass at 5:30 p.m. Both can be viewed at https://princeofpeace.me.

Prior to evening prayer and the Mass, Father Daniel Greenleaf will pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet at 3 p.m. and at 9 p.m., the priests of the parish will lead night prayer from the rectory. Those, too, can be viewed at https://princeofpeace.me.