ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Food Security Network will host a Community Food Security Workshop on Thursday, Nov. 9 from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, 137 Downeast Highway (US-1) Ellsworth. The free event will offer training sessions and resources with the goal of building capacity and connections to tackle food insecurity in communities throughout Hancock County.

Service providers, volunteers, staff, and board members at food pantries, community meal sites, school backpack programs, allied organizations, and interested community members are invited to join members of the Hancock County Food Security Network for a half-day of training and conversation. The workshop will include updates on statewide food security programming, two main training sessions, and a shared meal.

In the first workshop session, local, state, and federal benefit program administrators and managers will share information about their services with the goal of increasing understanding of the resources available to people experiencing food insecurity. Participants will hear from experts on federal assistance programs such as SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), which provides eligible low-income individuals and families with funds to purchase nutritious food; WIC (Women, Infants, and Children) which supports low-income pregnant and postpartum women, infants, and young children by providing them with nutritious food, education, and healthcare referrals; and LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) which helps low-income households with their home energy costs, including heating and cooling expenses, to ensure they can maintain safe and comfortable living conditions. They will also explore transportation options, and more, and develop strategies to better support client access to these programs.

In the second workshop session, leaders from Heart of Maine United Way and Eastern Maine Development Corporation will offer their expertise on grant writing and fundraising through a panel discussion. Participants will learn about funding opportunities and best practices for crafting written proposals while gaining insight into the mind of a grant reviewer.

Participants will leave the workshop with a strengthened set of skills and tools for serving their clients and community members, new connections with leaders from other food security organizations, and the foundations of cross-network partnerships.

Those interested in participating are encouraged to register at https://forms.gle/QuWkiMvbj4UtZbbF7. This workshop is made possible in part through the generous support of the Lindsay Trust. Community scholarships are available for childcare and transportation costs for workshop participants. For questions or feedback about the event, or to learn how you can support the project, please contact lucie.nolden@healthyacadia.org or call 207-667-7171.

Healthy Acadia is a 501(C)(3) community health organization building vibrant communities and making it easier for everyone to lead healthy lives. They serve Washington and Hancock counties, and provide additional community health support and leadership across Maine. For more information about Healthy Acadia’s community health initiatives, visit healthyacadia.org.