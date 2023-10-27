Many Mainers may be wondering how they can help survivors of the Lewiston shootings and their families, as well as the families of those who lost loved ones Wednesday night.

Here’s three reputable charities that have set up donation portals, raffles and other fundraising efforts that will directly help those affected by this tragedy.

The Maine Community Foundation has set up a giving fund that will go directly to victims’ families and survivors. You can donate funds via the foundation’s website, or send checks to Lewiston-Auburn Area Response Fund, Maine Community Foundation, 245 Main St., Ellsworth, ME, 04605.

GoFundMe has a page of verified fundraisers for specific victims and general aid. VictimsFirst, a nationwide non-profit organization for families of those lost in mass shootings, has set up a Go Fund Me page to benefit victims’ families and survivors. The fundraiser’s description said those organizing the fundraiser include families of those lost in the shootings at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas; at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas; and at Club Q, a nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The Boston Bruins Foundation has set up a fund to help families affected by the shootings that occurred Wednesday. The Bruins foundation pledged a minimum of $100,000 to the fund. It also is auctioning off hockey sticks signed by members of the Bruins and the Anaheim Ducks, and is holding a 50/50 raffle. For all three fundraisers, visit the Boston Bruins Foundation website.