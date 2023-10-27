Back-to-back New England cross country champion Ruth White of Orono High School has decided to join Boise State University’s varsity cross country and track teams next year.

The 4-foot-8 senior was recruited by several Division I programs around the country, and ultimately accepted an athletic scholarship from Boise State two weeks ago. The natural landscape of the surrounding area, as well as the shared passion of the Broncos coaches and runners, helped distinguish Boise State from the pack.

“I talked to a lot of different coaches, and it ultimately came down to where I thought I’d be the happiest living for four years,” White said. “The [Boise State] coaches were so supportive, and I really liked the mountains and trails – it’s one of the nicest cities I’ve ever been to.”

White took an unofficial visit to Boise State last summer, and then went on an official visit to the campus this September. It was during these meetings with her future coaches and teammates that a special connection was realized.

“All the athletes were super nice and positive, and seemed to genuinely love running and hanging out with each other,” White said. “I wanted to be part of that atmosphere where everyone wants to work hard, and everyone loves the sport.”

At Boise State, Ruth found that this passion, optimism and dedication is shared by the athletes as well as the coaching staff. She says assistant coach Rachel Rhynard – who originally reached out to Ruth last year via Instagram – was especially supportive during the whole recruitment process.

“Collectively, the coaches really think about their athletes’ well-being and keeping them healthy,” White said. “They’re willing to do strength training, and customize training for everyone to help everyone reach their potential. They really do try to get the best out of every athlete.”

On campus, Ruth will be living in the dorms with her teammates, and pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering. She’s interested in potentially designing prosthetics after college. When not practicing or studying, she’s looking forward to exploring the stunning topography that Greater Boise has to offer, on foot or on her Nordic skis.

In competition, Ruth will be running 5Ks during the fall cross country season, and a variety of distance events during the spring track and field season, including the 10K, 5K, and two-mile races. Her 5K personal best is 16:57.0, set at the 2023 Festival of Champions in Belfast last month, and her two-mile personal best is 10:30.5, set at the 2023 New England Interscholastic Track and Field Championships last June.

She has placed first in all but one cross country meet she has participated in (her 17th place performance at the Foot Locker Nationals last year) since the start of her sophomore year.

Her performance at the Festival of Champions was a 23-second personal record, a feat that is very uncommon for someone racing at her level. She accredits the continued success she’s had in high school to the Maine running community around her.

Orono senior Ruth White races to the finish line, and a new Festival of Champs course record, as fans cheer her on to a sub-17-minute finish on September 30th, 2023.

“I’m really fortunate to have the opportunity to run with a lot of other really good runners,” White said. “There are a lot of pretty impressive times in the state right now, like [from] Teanne Ewings (Houlton junior) and Cary Drake (York senior). They’ve been able to push me, and hopefully I’ve been able to push them as well. It’s fun to be a part of it.”

Ewings and Drake finished in second and third, respectively, behind White at the Festival of Champs. Ewings’ time of 17:15.5 would have been a course record had it not been for White’s unprecedented performance.

In addition to Ewings and Drake, White says the Orono cross country and track teams – including her sister and teammate Clara, plus father and coach Lin – have helped push her to new heights.

“The team always motivates me, and it’s fun to run with them every day,” White said. “Everyone’s really nice. It’s good camaraderie.”

Since the Festival of Champs, White has won the northern Maine Class C Regional championship, and is on track to win the state and New England championships in November as well, for the third straight year. But White doesn’t get too far ahead of herself.

“One step at a time,” White said. “I just have to stay focused, and continue to keep running fun.”