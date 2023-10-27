An 18-year-old was killed Wednesday in a crash in Chester.

The teen was one of two occupants in a vehicle traveling on South Chester Road about 10:15 a.m. when the crash happened, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

She died at the scene, while a second occupant was taken to Penobscot Valley Hospital in Lincoln and then airlifted to Bangor, the sheriff’s office said Thursday evening.

The victim was a local student.

No identities are being released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.