Bangor Daily News photographers Troy R. Bennett and Linda Coan O’Kresik and reporters Lori Valigra, Zara Norman, Billy Kobin, Sawyer Loftus, Michael Shepherd and Callie Ferguson have been on the ground since Wednesday evening, documenting the situation as the aftermath of the Lewiston shootings unfold. They are working alongside our journalism partners, including the Associated Press, WGME and others.

Here are some of the photos from the scene on Friday, as law enforcement continue their search for Robert R. Card, the suspect in the shootings.

Law enforcement officers are staged in a school parking lot Friday as a manhunt continues in the aftermath of a mass shooting in Lewiston. Associated Press photo by Matt Rourke. Credit: Matt Rourke / AP

A man hangs “POSTED” signs on the fence around the home at Meadow Road in Bowdoin on Friday morning. BDN photo by Linda Coan O’Kresik. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Police activity on Peter Vier Road in Durham, Maine on Friday, October 27, 2023. BDN photo by Linda Coan O’Kresik.

The streets remain quiet in this view looking towards Lewiston, Maine, from the neighboring city of Auburn, as a lockdown remains in effect following this week’s deadly mass shootings, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Police are still searching for the suspect who killed several people in separate shootings at a bowling alley and restaurant on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

A police officer gives an order to the public during a manhunt at a farm for the suspect in this week’s deadly mass shootings, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Lisbon, Maine. Police are still searching for the man who killed at least 18 in separate shootings at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Law enforcement officials stage near the boat launch in Lisbon Falls, Maine on Friday, October 27, 2023. BDN photo by Linda Coan O’Kresik.

Oct. 27, 2023 — Lewiston, ME — Susan Longchamps, owner of Webb’s Market in downtown Lewiston, said she made the difficult decision to reopen despite a shelter-in-place order because her customers are lower income and typically shop for specific necessities every day. BDN photo by Lori Valigra.

A wanted photo of Robert Card, the suspect in the Lewiston mass shootings, in a convenience store in Lisbon on Friday. BDN photo by Sawyer Loftus.

A helicopter flies over the Androscoggin River near Lisbon Falls, Maine on Friday, October 27, 2023. BDN photo by Linda Coan O’Kresik.

A couple walks by a banner that was put up in response to this week’s deadly mass shootings, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine. Police are still searching for the suspect who killed at least 18 in separate shootings at a bowling alley and restaurant on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)