I have generally supported our senators and my representative (Jared Golden), even though I have disagreed with some of their more right-leaning positions. The one that has troubled me most has been their joint lack of willingness to support banning assault weapons. This week’s massacre in Lewiston using those same “tools” is a real-time, at-home example of the results of Congress’ refusal to renew the assault weapons ban that was in place from 1994 to 2004.

I’m a hunter and target shooter, so am not opposed to gun ownership and use. However, assault weapons are specifically designed for efficiently killing as many people as possible as quickly as possible; they are not made for hunting or target shooting and I oppose the philosophy that such weapons should be available to the general public. I understand that banning these weapons would not result in immediate relief from the mass murder morass that has infected our country, and that removing them from the population would take years to accomplish.

However, if the first step towards banning these weapons is never taken, things will only continue to get worse. Rep. Jared Golden has stated that he understands that the current situation must be changed. I call on Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins to make the same commitment – and for all three of these elected representatives to do more than just talk about it.

Donald Holmes

Sedgwick