The deep ties between New Brunswick and Maine go far beyond mere geography. Our histories, cultures, and families are intertwined, knitting us together in a bond that few can truly understand. The shared joys and challenges we’ve experienced over the years have made our connection unbreakable. When one of us hurts, we all feel it, and this week’s tragedy in Lewiston hits painfully close to home for me, especially with family in Lisbon Falls.



These strong bonds mean that we don’t just share our moments of happiness and prosperity, but also our times of grief and adversity. And in this dark moment, I firmly believe that it’s our collective strength and unity that will guide us through. Our shared values of community, resilience, and love will ensure that, even in the face of such unthinkable acts, we will stand shoulder to shoulder, offering support and drawing strength from one another.



I reach out to all of you, not just as a concerned neighbor, but as a part of our extended family, to say: please stay safe, hold your loved ones close, and know that we stand with you. My thoughts and prayers are fervently with all those affected, and I hope for healing and peace.

Jean Dube

Former Member of Parliament

Former Member of the Legislative Assembly of New Brunswick

Dieppe, New Brunswick