The gun violence massacre in Lewiston is soul-sickening. It’s a horror. In my view, Mainers can’t respond to this tragedy with the same indifference that follows other mass shootings in America. According to the Giffords Law Center, Maine ranks 27th in the U.S. for restrictiveness of its gun laws. Maine does not require universal background checks or concealed-carry permits or waiting periods for weapon purchases. It’s my heartfelt belief that all of this needs to change as soon as humanly possible. What on Earth are we waiting for?

Mainers have a strong work ethic and so here is my challenge to politicians in Augusta — show up and do your job. Do not react to mass murder in our home state with shrugging cynicism, worthless inaction, and broken politics. Do the work to make Maine safer from gun violence. Protect our communities by passing stronger gun laws. Thank you.

Aaron Bergeron

Portland