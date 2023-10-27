Surreal. Outrageous. Horrific. Unacceptable. These are just a few words that come to mind as Maine continues to reel after the Wednesday night shootings in Lewiston, and the continued manhunt for the suspected shooter. We will also have plenty of words in the coming days and beyond about the justice and policy action needed after this overwhelming tragedy.

But first, we want to share some other words — words that aren’t ours. These are words from the people who knew some of the victims well, who are carrying a tremendous weight and an unfathomable loss. Across the state, we should all do our best to carry this weight with them. Part of that means remembering, mourning and celebrating the remarkable people who were so unfairly stolen Wednesday night.

BDN reporters compiled a powerful story with reactions and remembrances from some of victims’ loved ones and friends. The BDN wants to continue to share their stories, so if you are a loved one of a victim and want people to know more about them, you can reach out to news@bangordailynews.com or message us via our Facebook page. People can also use an online survey to share their questions, tips and how they are caring for each other through this tragedy.

Tricia Asselin, Peyton Brewer-Ross, Maxx Hathaway, Bryan MacFarlane, Ron Morin, Joshua Seal, Bob Violette, Joseph Walker and Aaron and Bill Young. These are 10 of 18 people who were shot and killed Wednesday night, whose names and stories we are starting to learn as victims continue to be identified and remembered. Thirteen other people were injured.

Cecile Francoeur Martin told the BDN about her family member Ron Morin.

“He was just always smiling, happy,” Martin said of Morin. “Just one of those people that if you are having a bad day, he was going to make your day better just by his presence.”

Keri Brooks told CNN how her brother, Bryan MacFarlane, was one of the first deaf people in Vermont to get his commercial trucker’s license.

“Many states don’t let deaf drive trucks so I’m very proud of him for achieving that. He worked as a truck driver for several years,” Brooks said about her brother.

Kelsay Hathaway described her brother Maxx Hathaway as “goofy, down to earth person, loved to joke around and always had an uplifting attitude no matter what was going on” in a GoFundMe post for his wife, Brenda. He was a father of two daughters with a third on the way.

Brandon Dubuc posted on Facebook about how friend Bob Violette was committed to teaching others.

“Bob Violette was one of the kindest souls in the bowling community in Lewiston. He would have done anything for the kids in the community and he genuinely loved coaching them,” Dubuc said. “Bob passed away doing what he loved. He is a hero in my book. Much love to all of Bob’s family, friends, and those that were touched by him throughout the community.

Elizabeth Seal posted on Facebook about her husband Joshua Seal, who worked as an American Sign Language interpreter for Pine Tree Society in Scarborough. Seal became familiar to Mainers as one of the lead interpreters during daily COVID briefings by Gov. Janet Mills and then-Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah.

“Not only was he an amazing father, he was a wonderful husband, my best friend, and my soulmate,” Elizabeth Seal posted on Facebook. “He loved his family and always put them first. That is what he will always be remembered for. We love and miss you so so much already, Joshua Alfred Seal.”

Ralph Brewer described his brother, Peyton Brewer-Ross, a new father and member of the Maine AFL-CIO Machinist Local S6 at Bath Iron Works.

“He loved — and I mean loved — working with all of his crew,” Ralph Brewer said on Facebook. “Along with loving Rachel and Elle he loved to play cornhole — he was doing something he loved when he was taken way too young.”

Leroy Walker told NBC News that his son, Joseph Walker, grabbed a knife and tried to stop the gunman from shooting others at the bar and grille where the younger Walker was a manager.

“He died as a hero,” Leroy Walker said of his son Joey.

RobYoung told Reuters and the Los Angeles Times about his brother, Bill Young, and 14-year-old nephew, Aaron, who both died at the bowling alley. Rob Young describes his brother Bill as a “man’s man” and “the life of the party,” and said that Aaron was intelligent and wanted to be just like his father.

“They were both the apple of each other’s eyes,” Rob Young said.

Alicia Lachance told Rolling Stone that her daughter, Tricia Asselin, was shot while trying to get to her phone and get law enforcement to the bowling alley she was at to protect children there.

“Tricia is the type of person who would have done anything for children and anybody,” she said.

Selfless. Full of love. Amazing family members. Heroes. Always smiling. Accomplished. Kind souls.

These beautiful remembrances must not get lost in the stream of brutal words that otherwise describe the events in Lewiston this week. There is still much to know and to mourn about the 18 Mainers lost to gun violence Wednesday night, and these are just tiny windows into some of their lives. As we continue to learn more about them and other victims, their stories of love, bravery and kindness must ultimately burn brighter and longer than the darkness of the moment.