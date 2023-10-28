LEWISTON — God is with us. He loves us. And he cares for us. That was the message Bishop Robert Deeley shared during a Mass celebrated on the evening of Friday, Oct. 27 in the adoration chapel at Holy Cross Church in Lewiston.

“The Psalms speak of God’s care for us, which is the word we need to hear in a moment of difficulty, in a moment of stress. Precisely what we need is prayer and faith and trust in God,” the bishop said. “We may not be able to explain why bad things happen in this life, but what we do know is that his love is eternal and that we will never be lost, that God is always with us. He welcomes us to life and to eternal life.”

The bishop traveled to the city to lead evening prayer and to celebrate Mass with the priests of Prince of Peace Parish saying he wanted to offer his prayers and show his support for the community in the wake of the tragic shootings that left 18 people dead and more injured.

At the time evening prayer began, a stay-at-home order was just being lifted, so attendance at the Mass was primarily online rather in the pews. The bishop told those watching that while evil is part of our reality and can’t be avoided, what is key is how we respond to it. He stressed the importance of being there to strengthen one another and to pray for one another.

“It is good for us to promise someone thoughts and prayers because it is the reality of passing on to another the deepest part of my life, my belief that I am created in the image and likeness of God and his love, and so are you,” the bishop said. “When we offer someone thoughts and prayers, we’re precisely conveying that truth of faith which is our hope. It is the way in which we know in our hearts that indeed God is with us.”

During the Mass, prayers were offered for those who lost loved ones in the tragedy, that God would comfort them, hold them in his hand, and bring them strength and hope. Those attending and viewing the Mass also prayed for the injured, their families, the children, and the community.