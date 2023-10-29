Five people injured during the Lewiston mass shootings remain hospitalized.

Three people are in critical condition at Central Maine Medical Center, while one person is in stable condition at the hospital. One person was moved to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, CMMC said Saturday.

They were injured during Maine’s deadliest shooting in modern history that left 18 people dead and 13 injured in Lewiston on Wednesday night. The accused shooter, 40-year-old Robert R. Card II of Bowdoin, was found dead Friday night.

CMMC received 13 of the 14 people who initially survived the shootings, the hospital said. Three of those people died at the hospital.

Five people have been discharged from CMMC.

More than a dozen surgeons and more than 100 other physicians, nurses and other health care professionals all arrived at CMMC to help treat the victims.

“We still have a long road ahead of us,” CMMC Chief Medical Officer John Alexander said. “Our surgeons and health professionals addressed medical trauma beginning Wednesday evening, but the emotional trauma will be with us for the foreseeable future.”

A trauma response and support fund was established by CMMC. The fund will help provide care for patients, families and providers. Donations can be made online.