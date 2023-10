Assault weapons have one purpose, to kill human beings. They were designed for war. Thankfully and sadly Rep. Jared Golden has come to that realization. We in Maine have the opportunity, as we have done in many other instances, to lead in addressing the public health issue of gun violence.

Gun violence is assaulting the emotional and physical health of our children, families, communities, and our nation. Out of tragedy can come change. Dirigo Maine!

Mary Tedesco-Schneck

Bangor