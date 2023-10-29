After the terrible tragedy in Lewiston, it’s time for Maine to lead the nation. We need responsible gun legislation. I think very few people in Maine need handguns. Sportsmen don’t use hundred round ammunition clips. There is no reason a person can’t wait a week or two for a background check before buying a gun.

There’s a host of regulations preventing people with various diagnoses from driving, and there’s a host of regulations to end your right to drive if you violate certain laws. Guns should be regulated the same way.

Jim Alciere

East Machias