Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

In the wake of the Lewiston tragedy, what has stuck with me are the words spoken by U.S. Rep. Jared Golden in a press conference: that he was wrong. These simple, yet incredibly powerful words were in response to his previously defiant stance defending the use of weapons of war on our streets.

It takes courage, leadership and political will to change the trajectory of gun violence in this country. One organization that for years has systematically, methodically and relentlessly opposed nearly every gun safety measure proposed is the Sportsman’s Alliance of Maine. Can we dare hope that the top brass of this powerful lobbying group demonstrates the same leadership, and has the courage to say that they were wrong.

Kathleen McFadden

Volunteer

Moms Demand Action Maine

Gouldsboro