Nearly a century ago, the maxim “As Maine goes, so goes the nation” was quite popular and true in politics. Having been brutally accosted last week for what seems an inevitable first time in our state by the ongoing proliferation of mass shootings in our country, I challenge Maine’s politicians, both at the state and federal levels, to band together, regardless of party or affiliation, and propose meaningful legislation to once and for all ban high-capacity assault weapons from our land.

Furthermore, these weapons should be banned from even being manufactured! I am certain the authors of the Second Amendment never had these weapons in mind when they used the word “arms” in creating that amendment, so we should never base our support for the amendment on this assumption.

I challenge our governor, and both bodies of our Legislature to quickly write, vote on and enact a complete ban on these weapons for our beloved state of Maine. Perhaps even more importantly, I challenge U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and U.S. Reps. Jared Golden and Chellie Pingree to collaborate immediately in drafting legislation to forever ban the manufacture, sale and use of these weapons, attachments and ammunition in our beloved United States. Maybe then we can reclaim this once heralded maxim and position in leading our country away from unnecessary and avoidable death and destruction of our loved ones.

Fittingly, before we perhaps entertain legislation on the state level to change the state of Maine flag, let us truly act in accordance with the motto that is boldly emblazoned on our current banner: Dirigo, i.e., I lead. Let us once again resolutely lead our country!

Jim Ouellette

Hamlin