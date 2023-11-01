ORONO — The University of Maine will celebrate Veterans Week, from Nov. 6–11, with several events organized by the Veterans Education and Transition Services Center in the Division of Student Life.

The weeklong celebration commences with a flag raising ceremony to honor the veteran community at noon on Monday, Nov. 6 in front of Fogler Library, followed by a student veteran barbeque at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King Memorial Plaza.

Other highlights include a presentation from the Small Business Administration on resources and opportunities for aspiring veteran entrepreneurs at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 7 at the VETS Center and Green Zone Training on Friday, Nov. 10 in the Memorial Union’s Bump’s Room. The training is designed to educate UMaine community members who wish to learn more about the issues student veterans face and how to best connect them with the appropriate resources.

The full Veterans Week schedule is available on the VETS Center website.

For more information, contact Tony Llerena at tony.llerena@maine.edu.

Also happening during Veterans Week is Military Appreciation Night for Men’s Ice Hockey on Nov. 10. UMaine Athletics is offering active duty military members and veterans a 50 percent discount on tickets to see Black Bears face off against Boston College at 7 p.m. in the Harold Alfond Sports Arena.