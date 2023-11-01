FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington is pleased to announce that Erica Thompson, UMF graduate of the Class of 2015, has been appointed as the director for the UMF Sweatt-Winter Child Care and Early Education Center.

Thompson started as director at the previous UMF campus Sweatt-Winter location on Monday, Sept. 18, and is very excited about the new facility located at 274 Front Street, Farmington, which welcomed children and their families on Monday, Oct. 23.

“This is such an exciting time for the Sweatt-Winter Center, our children and their families. It is a big move to the new location, but I am looking forward to seeing the children explore their new surroundings, discover new interests, have fun in the nature-based outdoor playscape and make it their own,” said Thompson.

The Sweatt-Winter program has served families in Franklin County and the surrounding area for more than 30 years. The new state-of-the-art Sweatt-Winter Childcare & Education Center will expand on that legacy and transform the look of childcare in the future while also preparing university students for their careers in education. The Center takes a comprehensive approach to creating an environment that nurtures children’s holistic development and is a vibrant mix of children, teachers, university students, and UMF early childhood faculty who work directly with the staff and students on a daily basis.

“Erica brings a unique set of strengths and perspectives to the director’s position. Not only is she a knowledgeable and experienced leader, but her experience as a UMF graduate and Sweatt-Winter parent has contributed to her understanding of the richness and complexities of leading a child care center that also serves as a lab school for UMF early childhood and early childhood special education majors,” said Katherine Yardley, interim co-provost and dean of the College of Education, Health and Rehabilitation.

Previous to her new role with Sweatt-Winter, Thompson worked as an educator and child care provider at the Community Concepts Head Start and Early Learning Centers in Farmington and Wilton for seven and a half years. During the last year and a half she managed the center, providing support to children, families and staff.

As Sweatt-Winter director, Thompson’s role will include the designing, implementing and evaluation of high quality and developmentally appropriate curriculum. Her administrative role includes overseeing the daily administration and record keeping needed in children’s programming. She will also manage and oversee the Center’s budgeting and billing, enrollment projections and procedures.

In her capacity as administrator of the University Lab School, Thompson will work closely with UMF faculty to coordinate and manage the scheduling of field work, practica, internships, student teaching and other laboratory learning experiences for university students. She will hire, onboard, supervise, evaluate, and mentor Federal Work Study students.

An experienced early childhood education program leader, Thompson is committed to creating opportunities for family members to participate at the center.

“The Sweatt-Winter Center includes a wonderful community of families who want the best educational experiences for their children. I plan on working closely with our families to increase communication, encourage family engagement and participation, strengthen relationships and enhance learning,” she said.

UMF received approval to advance the renovation of the building to create the new Sweatt-Winter Center location from the University of Maine System Board of Trustees earlier this year. Funding for the expansion came from voter-approved state bonds, Gov. Mills’ Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan and Congressionally Directed Spending secured by U.S. Sen. Collins. The Lennox Foundation contributed $100,000 specifically designated for the outdoor nature-based areas.