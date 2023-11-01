Tricia Asselin, the only woman killed during the Lewiston mass shooting, will be laid to rest on Friday during the first of what is expected to be more than a dozen funerals for the 18 victims of last week’s violence.

In all, five services had been announced in the obituaries of the victims as of Wednesday afternoon. All are in the central Maine area.

Asselin was in the Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley when Robert R. Card II walked in and opened fire, killing seven people. Witnesses said Asselin was shot while running to a phone to call the police.

Eight other victims were shot and killed at Schemengees Bar and Grille where the weekly cornhole tournaments were underway.

Thirteen people were wounded in the mass shooting, of whom three died at area hospitals.

Card’s body was discovered after a 48-hour manhunt, dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Asselin’s funeral is at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at East Auburn Baptist Church located at 560 Park Ave. in Auburn.

Over the next two days the following services will be held:

Ronald Morin

10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at Basilica of St. Peter & Paul Upper Church, 607 Sabattus St., Lewiston. A private committal service and burial follows.

Billy Brackett

3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St. in Brunswick with a graveside service to follow. There will be celebration of Brackett’s life on Sunday, Nov. 5, at the West Bath Fire House.

Peyton Brewer-Ross

1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Boothbay American Legion Hall, 25 Industrial Park Road in Boothbay.

Arthur Strout

10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, at Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 305 Alfred Plourde Parkway in Lewiston.