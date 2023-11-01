The White House has confirmed plans for President Joe Biden to visit Lewiston on Friday in recognition of the Oct. 25 mass shooting that left 18 dead and 13 injured.

The president and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden plan to “pay respects to the victims of this horrific attack and grieve with families and community members, as well as meet with first responders, nurses, and others on the front lines of the response,” the White House Press Office said in a statement.

The White House has not given a specific itinerary for the president’s visit.

In a statement released Oct. 27, two days after the mass shooting by Robert R. Card II, Biden urged Congress to take action to prevent gun violence.

“Americans should not have to live like this,” Biden said. “I once again call on Republicans in Congress to fulfill their obligation to keep the American people safe. Until that day comes, I will continue to do everything in my power to end this gun violence epidemic. The Lewiston community — and all Americans — deserve nothing less.”