A jury on Wednesday found a former Fort Hood, Texas, soldier guilty of multiple counts related to exploiting a child for sex.

Between February and December 2021, Christopher Meza, 22, interacted with a 13-year-old girl from Maine on a popular online gaming platform, according to court documents. The conversations included descriptions of sex, and Meza acknowledged the victim’s age.

Meza subsequently traveled twice from Texas to Maine to meet with the then 14-year-old victim, and on both occasions was successful in leaving the state with her.

In an affidavit, a border patrol agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said the child told him she had left her home, spent about two days in the woods waiting for Meza as he drove up from Texas, then left the state with Meza.

In their communications, the agent said, the two discussed living together and getting married.

Both Meza and the girl told investigators that they had had sexual intercourse.

The jury found Meza guilty of two counts of traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and two counts of transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. The verdict came after a two-day jury trial in the U.S. District Court in Bangor.

His sentence will be set by a federal district judge.

Of the five counts on which Meza was found guilty, three carry a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison. The remaining two counts have maximum penalties of 30 years.

If you are in Maine and you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted or abused, you can get help by calling the free, private, 24-hour statewide sexual assault helpline at 800-871-7741.