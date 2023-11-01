Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

“Hello, I am Susan Deane and I am running for Bangor City Council.” These are words I have repeated numerous times since making the decision to run for City Council. This decision was made out of love for my city and its residents and for a chance to make a difference.

I have encountered many wonderful people during my candidacy who all echo the same sentiments: They want to make Bangor a better, safer and more prosperous city, and they want to find a solution to the ever growing number of homeless in our city. I believe all the candidates for City Council share this same agenda.

I was made aware of a negative campaign ad depicting myself and two of the other candidates in a way that none of us would have put forward. This ad, which I am sure was meant to be supportive, did just the opposite. I did not endorse this campaign ad nor do I support it. My campaign is built on positivity. My goal is to unite the council, not divide it.

If elected I would be honored to sit at the table with any of the other candidates and current members. In this time of worldwide, nationwide and more recent statewide trauma, we must provide a united front and encourage healing and compassion.

Susan Deane

Bangor