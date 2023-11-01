Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I hope my fellow Mainers will join me in voting “yes” on Question 6 on Nov. 7.

My wife and I are currently raising two Mainers. We believe that trustworthiness and meeting your obligations are important Maine values to instill in our children. Born and raised in Maine, I am used to working with Maine neighbors, businesses and institutions that say what they mean and mean what they say. It is important to me to carry these values forward into the next generation.

No matter the reason that our obligations to Wabanaki nations have not been printed since 1876, we have an opportunity as a state to recognize the importance of keeping our word. Our obligations to the tribes should be right there in print with the rest of the document that created this great state.

Please join me in voting “yes” on Question 6.

Jeff Bates

Yarmouth