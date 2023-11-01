Ahead of Wednesday night’s Lewiston-Edward Little high school football game, celebrities have gone to social media to show their support for the Lewiston community in light of last week’s shootings.

Actor Will Ferrell, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones and former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski have appeared on the BlueDevil Athletics’ X page — formerly known as Twitter — Wednesday, to cheer on the Lewiston and Edward Little football teams.

“I’ve been thinking about everyone in Lewiston, Maine, and am sending my love,” Gronkowski said at noon on Wednesday. “I wanted to give a shout out to the Lewiston Blue Devils and Edward Little Red Eddies. You guys are amazing — sticking together to stay strong during these tough times. I hope to see some Gronk spike videos. Play ball!”

The support for Maine and the Twin Cities has been amazing



Thanks for thinking of us during these difficult times.

Ferrell also sent in a video, and was his usual eclectic self.

“I just wanted to say, today’s the day. Showdown! Lewiston versus Edward Little,” Ferrell said. “Everybody’s gonna be watching, so let’s bring it on — like it’s Donkey Kong!”

A special thank you to Will Ferrell for thinking of our Twin City Community

Jones posted a video in the afternoon saying: “My thoughts and prayers are with everybody. I understand the Twin Cities are coming together tonight for the battle of the bridge. I hope everyone has a great game.”

We have had a retired Pat's player … how about Mac Jones sending us a video



This support is crazy!!!!!

Patriots own Robert Kraft also weighed in, noting how football has a way of bringing communities together.

“Tonight, two communities come together to celebrate a century old tradition, the Battle of the Bridge,” Kraft said. “Despite heavy hearts, football has always brought communities together, and never had that been more important than right now.”

One more video in reference to tonight … Simply amazing!!!!!



Thank you to Robert Kraft for taking the time to leave the Twin Cities a message of support



Hope to see everyone at the game tonight!!!!!

The Red Eddies and Blue Devils will take the field at 6 p.m. at Lewiston High School. With a win, Lewiston could leapfrog past No. 4 Bangor in the Class A North standings and clinch the last playoff spot.

The game will be streamed on BRG Sports’ Facebook Live page or at brgsports.me, starting at 5:35 p.m. Fans who prefer radio coverage can tune into WIGY 105.5 & 95.7 as well.