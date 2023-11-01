The University of Maine women’s soccer team’s Abby Kraemer was named the America East Striker of the Year and was one of seven Black Bears who earned a slot on the all-league first, second or all-rookie teams. Kraemer will lead the team into action Thursday in a home playoff game against Vermont.

Also earning league honors for UMaine were head coach Scott Atherley and assistant Liis Abbott who were chosen as the coaching staff of the year.

Joining junior Kraemer on the first team was midfielder Lara Kirkby and defender Myla Schneider, both juniors.

Lincolnville junior midfielder Kristina Kelly was a second-team selection and picked to the All-Rookie team were midfielders Luise Reinwald, Victoria Dungey and Windham’s Abbey Thornton.

Kraemer and Schneider were also All-Academic Team selections.

The Black Bears, 9-1-6 overall and 4-1-3 in the conference, finished second in the league and will host sixth seed Vermont, 10-6-1 and 3-4-1, in Thursday’s 6 p.m. semifinal at Mahaney Diamond. The winner will advance to meet top-seeded Binghamton or No. 4 UMass-Lowell in Sunday’s championship game with an NCAA Tournament berth at stake.

Vermont upset No. 3 and defending champ New Hampshire 2-1 on Monday night in Durham, N.H.

UMaine rallied late to beat Vermont 3-2 in Orono on Sept. 17 on goals 16 seconds apart by Luise Reinwald and Jordane Pinette with less than three minutes remaining.

“Vermont’s a very good team,” said Atherley. “They like to keep the ball just like we do. It’s going to be a real battle of wills.”

UMaine battled to a 0-0 tie with UNH in its season finale.

UMaine had a sizable edge in possession vs. UNH but could only carve out a handful of quality scoring chances.

“We have to be more precise in the attacking third,” said Atherley.

Kraemer is tied for eighth in the country in game-winning goals with five; 14th in points per game (1.86) and 15th in goals per game (0.79). She has 11 goals and four assists in 15 games and leads the conference in virtually every offensive statistic.

There are 336 Division I teams.

Schneider anchored a back line that helped enable the Black Bears to limit opponents to less than a goal per game (0.88).

“She has played every minute of every game. She has exceptional speed. She can cover a lot of ground,” said Atherley.

University of Oregon transfer Kirkby, according to Atherley, is the “glue in the midfield.

“She is an intelligent player who understands tempo,” said Atherley.

Kirkby has two goals and two assists.

Central Connecticut State transfer Kelly is the Black Bears’ most versatile player according to Atherley.

The speedy Kelly is tied for second on the team in scoring with seven points on two goals and three assists.

“She is incredibly athletic and super strong. She can cause problems with her deliveries into the box and she can also strike the ball from distance,” said Atherley.

Reinwald (2 goals, 2 assists) had been a defender but has made a successful transition to the midfield.

“She has excellent vision and composure and can evade pressure,” said Atherley.

Thornton, who has two goals, is also very composed according to Atherley.

“She is a great athlete with a really good understanding of the game,” said the coach.

Atherley said Dungey (1 goal) is “very athletic and strong. She wins a lot of balls for us.”

Vermont features All-America East first team striker Kate Bossert (10 goals, 2 assists) and midfielder Bailey Ayer (5 & 5); second team defender Maddy Cronin (1 & 2) and All-Rookie team defender Bridget Kennedy.