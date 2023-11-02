ORONO — University of Maine Cooperative Extension is inviting the public to the virtual 2023 Horticulture Keynote on the Wabanaki perspective on foodways from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16.

Join Anthony Sutton, Passamaquoddy from Sipayik and assistant professor of Native American studies and food systems at the University of Maine, for his presentation titled “History, Health Disparities, and Action: A Wabanaki Perspective on Foodways in So Called Maine.” Sutton will delve into the history that has shaped the motivations behind Wabanaki food sovereignty and share examples of how individuals are responding to and healing those systems in the present. Attendees will also gain access to valuable resources that provide more information about Wabanaki foodways and ways to connect these ideas within non-Indigenous contexts.

The virtual event is free of charge, but registration is required. To attend the live program or receive the recording link, please register on the event webpage.

For more information, media inquires or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Rebecca Long at rebecca.j.long@maine.edu or 207-743-6329, email extension.gardening@maine.edu, or call 207.581.3188.