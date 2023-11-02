Letters submitted by BDN readers are verified by BDN Opinion Page staff. Send your letters to letters@bangordailynews.com

I urge citizens to vote “yes” on Pine Tree Power/ballot Question 3, a crucial decision that directly impacts our state’s power grid. This issue is far more than just a matter of energy infrastructure; it’s about safeguarding our independence and national security.

Owning our power grid is not just about energy; it’s essential for our communications, national security, and the health and safety of our citizens. In today’s interconnected world, control over our energy infrastructure is paramount to protecting our way of life.

Currently, foreign corporations with ties to foreign governments own our power grid, leaving us in a vulnerable position. In contrast, some of these countries do not allow us to purchase their critical infrastructure on their soil. It’s a stark double standard that leaves us exposed.

Critics argue that grid management could be outsourced, which is laughable. I’m confident that a board of Mainers will not hand over the management to any foreign government.

The sacrifices made by our soldiers in the pursuit of freedom should not go to waste. I think allowing foreign governments to maintain control over our power grid is a disservice to their memory. We must not forget the importance of our independence and self-reliance.

Be a real patriot: Vote yes on ballot Question 3. It’s time to regain control of our power grid, ensuring that we do not sell out to foreign interests. Together, we can secure our energy future and preserve our way of life.

Claire Adams

Appleton