The Army has opened two investigations into what happened before the most deadly mass shooting in Maine history, marking at least the second review to be announced in recent days.

On Thursday the Bangor Daily News obtained documents provided to Maine’s congressional delegation saying the Army Reserve has launched “internal administrative investigations” in the wake of Robert R. Card II killing 18 people and injuring 13 more at Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley and Schemengees Bar and Grille in Lewiston on Oct. 25.

Card, a sergeant first class in the Reserve, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Lisbon on Oct. 27.

It is standard for the Army to conduct an investigation into any servicemember’s suicide. The Army’s Criminal Investigation Division is also investigating as well as supporting local law enforcement, Maj. Casey G. Jones, legislative counsel for the Army, said.

What the Army is investigating is unclear. The documents say the military branch is “unaware” of Card being ordered by any court or committee to be committed to a mental health facility.

It has been confirmed by the Army that, while Card was in West Point, New York, with his unit in July, leaders from his unit directed Card to be brought to a military hospital after he displayed “erratic behavior.”

Gov. Janet Mills announced Wednesday that she will form a commission to investigate the circumstances that led to the mass shooting.

The independent panel would be able to probe law enforcement contacts with Card and the manhunt that followed the shootings, although the Democratic governor’s office did not immediately answer questions about whether the panel would have subpoena power.

Police were warned at least twice since May that Card was growing increasingly paranoid and was heavily armed. In September, the Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office was made aware that Card was mentally ill and had threatened to shoot up an Army Reserve base in Saco, after a fellow reservist told a superior he believed Card would “snap and do a mass shooting.”