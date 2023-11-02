Maine football teams didn’t play under the Friday night lights this past week, but that doesn’t mean their games weren’t newsworthy. In Bangor, the Rams came close to knocking off the reigning champs, and down in Lewiston the Blue Devils and Red Eddies had their annual “Battle of the Bridge.”

In Classes B, C and D – as well as 8-player large and small – single elimination football is back, and Week 9 was chock-full of interesting matchups. Here is a recap of the action.

No. 3 Stearns/Schenck beats No. 2 Bucksport away, 46-14

The Minutemen from Millinocket and East Millinocket officially qualified for their third consecutive 8-player small North championship game on Tuesday night, upsetting Bucksport in resounding fashion.

The Minutemen actually lost to No. 2 Bucksport 30-12 and No. 1 Orono 30-8 in Weeks 1 and 2, but have since caught fire and are simply plowing through the opposition. The Minutemen have now won seven in a row, averaging 56.3 points scored and only 20.6 points allowed in this stretch. By beating 6-2 Bucksport by 32 points on the road, Stearns/Schenck has proved that their turnaround season is for real.

“We’ve evolved as a team,” Stearns/Schenck head coach Cody Herring said. “After that unexpected 0-2 start, we’ve gotten better every week. It’s a testament to the kids’ hard work. They’re totally bought in.”

Powered by an established run game, the Minutemen pounded for five scoring drives against the Golden Bucks, with senior Caden Raymond punching it in thrice and sophomore Lucas Pelkey punching it in twice. Junior Cameron Atkinson also returned a third quarter kickoff for a touchdown, utterly crushing the Bucks’ comeback hopes.

“For us to immediately answer back after they made it 22-14 was huge,” Herring said. “In Week 1 Bucksport blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown, so it felt good.”

Next up, Stearns/Schenck will travel to Orono on Saturday for a rematch of last year’s regional final, which Orono won as the No. 5 seed. This year, Orono is a perfect 8-0 and is showing no signs of slowing down.

“We have to get after it,” Herring said. “Orono’s a great team, but anything can happen.”

No. 6 Old Town beats No. 3 Belfast away, 14-12

The 1-7 Coyotes certainly struggled a lot this year, but pulled off the unexpected this week with a gutsy Class D North quarterfinal win over 4-4 Belfast on the road. By dominating ball possession all game and converting a crucial two-point conversion in the third quarter, Old Town avenged a tight 14-7 loss to Belfast back on Week 3.

“The boys really needed the win,” Old Town head coach Charles Beale said. “It’s a testament to there being no negativity on the team.”

Complementing a concrete line corps, Old Town’s running backs were able to milk the clock all game and keep the ball out of the Lions’ hands. Old Town also recovered their own onside kick after senior Isaac Tinkle’s third quarter touchdown to further neutralize Belfast’s offense.

Belfast only managed to snap the ball five times in the first quarter, and four times in the fourth.

“Those five guys on the offensive and defensive line were our Players of the Game,” Beale said. “We’ve really formed an identity on offense with our run game.”

Running the ball alongside Tinkle were junior utility man Elijah Alston (58 yards), senior fullback Andrew Wolfertz (rushing touchdown) and junior fullback James Renzo (85 yards). It’s only Renzo’s second year ever playing organized football.

“To be able to make that impact in only his second year playing is amazing,” Beale said.

Next up, Old Town will play No. 2 John Bapst at Cameron Stadium on Saturday, at 3 p.m. 6-2 Bapst is on a three-game winning streak, and beat Old Town 31-6 in Week 4.

No. 3 Hermon beats No. 6 Brewer at home, 18-0

The Hermon Hawks spoiled the Witches’ Halloween night this Tuesday, blanking Brewer 18-0 in this Class C North quarterfinal game. Brewer certainly improved from its 52-14 loss to Hermon back in Week 1, but it wasn’t enough to stop the Hawks’ from winning their fifth straight game.

The Hawks built a healthy lead early on, punching in two first quarter rushing touchdowns from junior Bruce Coulter and senior Damon Kimball. Kimball ran for another score in the third quarter to seal it, and the Hawks stepped up across the board to secure the shutout on defense.

“Our defense has been playing really well the last couple of weeks, we definitely want to continue that trend,” Hermon head coach Kyle Gallant said. “I’m really proud of the identity we have created. We don’t quit. We don’t back down. I’ll coach that all day!”

After starting 2-0, the Hawks lost star running backs Alec Smith and Max Hopkins to injury for the year, and lost three straight to juggernauts Oceanside, Foxcroft, and Medomak Valley. But Hermon’s young bucks – especially freshmen Sam Hopkins and Ethan Curtis – have answered the call, and helped revitalize Hermon’s championship aspirations.

Unfortunately for the Hawks, they’ll be on short rest this Saturday against the No. 2 Medomak Panthers away, who had a first round bye this week. But Gallant believes his team has the momentum to pull off the upset.

“I know there is more in there, and I look forward to seeing more and more come out each day,” Gallant said. “I’m proud of where we are, excited to see where we are going, and am super honored to coach this group regardless of what the scoreboard reads.

