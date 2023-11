MILO — Three Rivers Kiwanis will be thanking veterans by offering a free turkey dinner for veterans and their families on Saturday, Nov. 11. Doors open at 11 a.m. There will be a POW/MIA program by the American Legion and singing by the Elementary Veterans Singers. The Penquis Valley High School Key Club will be helping during this event. Dinner will be served at noon.

Three Rivers Kiwanis Headquarters is located at 15 Harris Pond Road in Milo.