AUGUSTA – The University of Maine at Augusta is proud to present the Architecture Student Show at the Danforth Art Gallery at UMA’s Augusta campus, 46 University Drive, with an opening reception on Monday, Nov. 6 from 12-1 p.m.

The exhibit is “Making is Knowing”, and demonstrates the trajectory of student learning and achievement over their five years of UMA’s bachelor of architecture program.

The reception will include refreshments and comments from architecture faculty. This event is free and open to all.

UMA’s B.Arch. program offers the only professional architecture degree in Maine and the only public 5-year professional degree in northern New England. Its mission stresses the small classes, an integrated curriculum, and hands-on learning. The program is fully accredited by the National Architectural Accrediting Board.

Faculty in the architecture program teach architecture through engagement, educating, and empowering students to explore, investigate, and analyze the built environment. Engagement brings students into active contact with each other, their coursework, and our community partners. Since 2007, students have conducted 36 community-based projects with 22 different community partners. From working with the Augusta-based non-profit Bread of Life Ministries on designing housing for Homeless Veterans, to working with city managers on the master plan of Lewiston’s riverfront, students are exposed to the multiple needs and responsibilities facing today’s architectural designers.

Please join us for the Nov. 6 opening reception of the exhibition.

UMA transforms the lives of students of every age and background across the State of Maine and beyond through access to high-quality distance and on-site education, excellence in student support, civic engagement, and professional and liberal arts programs.