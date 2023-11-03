The University of Maine Cooperative Extension is offering a QuickBooks Online course tailored specifically for small farms and agriculture businesses. The four-night course will be held at 6 p.m. on Nov. 6, 8, 13, and 15.

Designed for farm and agriculture business owners seeking to implement a robust accounting tool, the workshop provides valuable insights and practical knowledge. In collaboration with SCORE Maine, UMaine Extension aims to equip participants with the necessary skills to effectively utilize QuickBooks Online for their accounting needs. The powerful accounting program can assist with invoicing, sales, expense tracking and bookkeeping requirements for tax preparation. QuickBooks Online also offers the convenience of syncing data across multiple devices, including computers, tablets and smartphones.

“This course is a valuable opportunity for farm and agriculture business owners to learn how to implement a sound accounting tool for their operations,” says Christina Howard, project manager for Maine New Farmers Project at UMaine Extension. “By mastering QuickBooks Online, participants can streamline their financial management processes and gain a better understanding of their business’ financial health.”

The course will be conducted in a hands-on workshop format, requiring participants to have an internet-enabled device to follow along. Both Zoom and a web browser will be used simultaneously to access the QuickBooks test drive. It is recommended to use a computer or tablet for optimal viewing and navigation.

The course is free, but registration is required. To learn more about the course and to register, visit the QuickBooks for Farms program webpage.

To request a reasonable accommodation, contact Christina Howard at christina.howard@maine.edu or 207-933-2100.