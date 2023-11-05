Senior Ruth White blistered the 3.1-mile course in a time of 16:57.95 to win her third straight Class C girls state country title and lead her Orono High Red Riots to a sixth consecutive team title in Belfast on Saturday.

The Bonny Eagle girls from Buxton won their fifth Class A state championship and the York girls won their second in a row.

The Sumner High boys from East Sullivan won the C crown for the first time since 1998; Portland High’s boys won their first A title since 1978 and Freeport made it three straight championships in B.

The Orono girls tallied 45 points to outdistance Waynflete of Portland by 28 points. Rounding out the top five were Houlton/Greater Houlton Christian Academy (77 points), Maine Coast Waldorf from Freeport (113) and Maranacook from Readfield (137).

White was followed across the finish line by Houlton/GHCA’s Teanne Ewings (17:22.95), Soren Stark-Chessa from Maine Coast Waldorf (18:23.56), her sophomore sister Clara White (19:19:82) and Houlton/GHCA’s Natalie Johnson (19:20.92).

The Sumner boys had 59 points and were followed by Orono (90), George Stevens Academy of Blue Hill (95), Winthrop (120) and Houlton (120).

Kaleb Colson of Summer was the individual winner in 15:48.28 followed by Winthrop’s Christopher Pottle (16:35.17), Bucksport’s William Hileman (16:52.62), Sumner’s Ren Salisbury (17:01.66) and Orono’s Owen Beane (17:11.77).

The York girls tallied 57 points with Greely of Cumberland Center (87), Lincoln Academy of Newcastle (98), Cape Elizabeth (118) and Freeport (124) rounding out the top five.

York’s girls were led by individual winner Cary Drake (18:08.47) and she was followed across the line by Mount Desert Island’s Amelia Vandongen (18:51.54), Shealyn Brochu of Morse from Bath (19:25.16), Rowan Barry of Greely (19:30.61) and Haley Marston from Leavitt in Turner (19:30.99).

Freeport’s boys wound up with 55 points to edge York by eight points. Greely was third with 125, Gray-New Gloucester had 133 and Lake Region of Naples had 136.

Lake Region’s Sam Laverdierre won the race in 15:52.36 followed by Gray-New Gloucester’s Carter Libby (15:57.74), Freeport’s Alex Gilbert (16:11.67) and Will Spaulding (16:19.60) and York’s Aidan Ring (16:23.49).

The Portland boys notched 68 points which was 10 points better than Scarborough. Camden Hills of Rockport (109), Hampden Academy (121) and Bonny Eagle (113) completed the top five.

Maddox Jordan of North Berwick’s Noble High School was the individual winner (15:42.61) and he was followed by Portland’s Nathan Blades (15:51.59), Bonny Eagle’s Xavier Lemieux (16:13.55), Marshwood of Eliot’s Henri Rivard (16:14.83) and Deering’s Ellis Wood (16:15.37).

The Bonny Eagle girls had 62 points to nip Camden Hills by five points. Portland had 87 points, Hampden Academy had 121 and Falmouth had 136.

Portland’s Samantha Moore was the individual victor in 18:30.73. Addy Thibodeau of Bonny Eagle was second in 18:40.73 followed by Brunswick’s Maeve Woodruff (19:30.06), Kennebunk’s Hannah Keane (19:30.85) and Camden Hills’ Jenna Van Ryn (19:32.78).