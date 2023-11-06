The Maine Warden Service is seeking help from the public in finding a Rangeley Plantation man.

Ernest Van Soeren

Ernest Van Soeren, 76, was last seen at about 9:45 a.m. Monday near his home at 237 West Shore Drive.

Van Soeren is 5 feet 10 inches tall, and has white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans that were faded so much as to look white, and dark muck boots. Van Soeren is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and may seem disoriented.

If you have seen him or have information about his location, contact the Maine State Police at 207-624-7076 or the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office 207-778-6140.

Maine game wardens, U.S. Border Patrol agents and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office are currently searching for Van Soeren with officers and dogs.